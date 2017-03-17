The Band Icon Added To Dates Of Last Waltz 40 Tour

The Band's Garth Hudson will now be joining Warren Haynes, Dr. John, Jamey Johnson and Don Was during the California and Texas stops of the tour which celebrates the 40th anniversary of The Band's iconic farewell concert.

Hudson dates on the tour will begin with the March 30th show in Dallas and include the shows in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.

Last Waltz 40 Tour Dates Featuring Garth Hudson:

Thursday, March 30, 2017 in Dallas, Texas at Verizon Theatre At Grand Prairie

Friday, March 31, 2017 in Houston, Texas at Revention Music Center

Saturday, April 1, 2017 in Austin, Texas at Bass Concert Hall

Sunday, April 2, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas at The Tobin Center For The Performing Arts

Thursday, April 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California at Orpheum Theatre

Friday, April 14, 2017 in Valley Center (San Diego), California at Harrah's Resort SoCal

Saturday, April 15, 2017 in San Fran, California at The Masonic