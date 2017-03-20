Rick Ross Told Meek Mill Not To Trust Nicki Minaj

Now that Ross's album Rather You Than Me has dropped, that warning has become a little clearer. On "Apple Of My Eye," Ross raps, "I told Meek I wouldn't trust Nicki/ Instead of beefing with your dog you just give him some distance/ We all make mistakes, let's not be too specific."

Minaj and Meek dated for two years before splitting in early January. Minaj didn't waste any time getting back in the studio with Meek's rival Drake. Read more here.