Bob Dylan Announces North American Summer Tour

The new trek is scheduled to kick off in Port Chester, NY on June 13th and will be concluding on July 27th in Victoria, BC at the Save on Foods Memorial Centre.

The tickets for the summer tour will be going on sale this Friday, March 24th. Dylan will be releasing a new triple album of "American Standards" entitled Triplicate on March 31st.

Bob Dylan North American Tour Dates:

6/13-15 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

6/17 - Dover, DE - Firefly Festival

6/18 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

6/21 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center

6/24 - Kingston, NY - Hutton Brickyard

6/25 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheatre

6/27 - Kingston, ON - Rogers K-Rock Centre

6/29 - Ottawa, ON - Richcraft Live at the Canadian Tire Centre

6/30 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

7/2 - Barrie, ON - Molson Centre

7/4 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

7/5 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

7/6 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

7/12 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre

7/14 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

7/15 - Moose Jaw, SK - Mosaic Place

7/17 - Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

7/18 - Medicine Hat, AB - Canalta Centre

7/19 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

7/21 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encanta Events Centre

7/22 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

7/24 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

7/25 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

7/27 - Victoria, BC - Save on Foods Memorial Centre