Rihanna Has Awkward Reaction To Her 'Bates Motel' Sex Scene

Using Instagram Live Rihanna documented the awkward experience of watching her own sex scene. "This is so weird…oh my god…I can't…" Rihanna said. Her face oscillates between pride and embarrassment.

Rihanna plays Marion Crane, who Janet Leigh played in 1960's thriller classic Psycho. In Hitchcock's film, Crame meets her gruesome end in an iconic shower scene. Bates Hotel tells the origin story of killer Norman Bates and his mother Norma--so things are probably not going to work out for Ms. Crane. Watch Rihanna's Instagram live session here.