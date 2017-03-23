Blessthefall Refuse 'Handouts' After Being Robbed On Tour

Gruenberg first revealed the news to fans with this tweet, "You know what makes being in a band the hardest? When some piece of sh*t breaks into your locked trailer and steals all of your stuff."

When a fan suggested that they set up a GoFundMe campaign, Gruenberg shot down the idea, tweeting "Nope. This is the third time I've had all my stuff stolen in this band and never once have I ever asked for sympathy handouts."

He suggested the way that fans could help in a separate post: "Keep coming to shows & maybe buy our next record. Not asking for handouts because some loser with a sh*tty life decided to mess with ours.." See his Tweeter page for any updates here.