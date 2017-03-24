Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rick Ross May Have Identified DJ Khaled's 'They'
03-24-2017
.
DJ Khaled

(Radio.com) Rick Ross' new album Rather You Than Me is chocked full of revealing information. Besides divulging that Ross once warned Meek Mill not to date Nicki Minaj and that he's long been upset with Birdman and Cash Money Records, he may also have revealed exactly who DJ Khaled means whenever he references "They" in his music.

It's a term Khaled has used to sum up haters or anyone who wants to bring him down. Listeners might have thought he was being philosophical about critics, but according to Ross there's someone specific involved: Birdman.

Ross' diss track "Idols Become Rivals" takes aim at Birdman, but near the end he invokes Khaled's name to defend him. That reference has fans thinking "They" is actually a thinly veiled reference to Birdman considering Khaled's We The Best Music label used to be housed under Cash Money Records, but the two parted ways in 2015. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

