Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Release 'One More Thing' Video

The Reverend had this to say about the song, "The song isn't a response to any one thing. It's just words I've had to live from time to time in my life. Words a lot of my neighbors are living right now. A lot of Americans are suffering."

The video was shot on the front porch at Reverend Peyton's home in Brown County, Indiana and the videography production and editing was done by Tyler Zoller. Watch the video here.