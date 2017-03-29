Hank Williams Jr. And Lynyrd Skynyrd Teaming Up This Summer

The coheadlining dates include Raleigh, N.C. (which will also feature special guests Aaron Lewis), Noblesville, Ind., Camden, N.J., Wantagh, N.Y., and Williams and Lynyrd Skynyrd will both be performing at the Dam Music Fest in El Dorado, Kan.

Hank Jr. will be kicking off the new round of dates for his busy touring year at the PGA Tour Champions Bass Pro Shop's Legends of Golf Tournament in Ridgedale, Mo. on April 20th and he has announced dates that run until September 16th where he will be performing at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup.

Williams will be hitting the road to promote his latest album "It's About Time".

Hank Williams Jr. On Tour Dates:

April 20 - PGA Tour Champions Bass Pro Shop's Legends of Golf Tournament - Ridgedale, Mo.

April 29 - NRA Presents Hank Williams Jr. and Friends (special guest Lee Brice) - Atlanta, Ga.

May 27 - Florida Country 500 Superfest @ Daytona International Speedway - Daytona Beach, Fla.

May 28 - Bayou Country Superfest @ Mercedes Benz Superdome - New Orleans, La.

June 09 - Choctaw Grand Theater - Durant, Okla.

June 10 - Silver Star Hotel and Casino-Convention Center - Choctaw, Miss.

June 16 - James Brown Arena - Augusta, Ga.

June 17 - Celebrate Virginia After Hours - Fredericksburg, Va.

July 01 - Seneca Allegany Casino & Hotel - Salamanca, N.Y.

July 02 - French Lick Resort Casino - French Lick, Ind.

July 03 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Sterling Heights, Mich.

July 21 - Mountainfest Motorcycle Rally - Morgantown, W.Va.

July 22 - Volvo Cars Stadium - Daniel Island, S.C.

July 29 - Dam Music Fest @ El Dorado Lake - El Dorado, Kan. (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

Aug. 12 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, N.C. (with Lynyrd Skynyrd and Aaron Lewis)

Aug. 18 - Klipsch Music Center - Noblesville, Ind. (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

Aug. 19 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, N.J. (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

Aug. 25 - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, N.Y. (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

Sept. 15 - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Pepsi Outdoor Amphitheater - Airway Heights, Wash.

Sept. 16 - Washington State Fair - Puyallup, Wash.