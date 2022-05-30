Hank Williams Jr. Shares 'Jesus, Won't You Come By Here' Video

Album cover art

Hank Williams Jr. has released a music video for his new track, "Jesus, Won't You Come By Here." The song comes from his forthcoming album, "Rich White Honky Blues", which is hitting stores on June 17th.

According to the announcement, the Tim Hardiman directed video, "features footage from the recording sessions of Rich White Honky Blues at Nashville's Easy Eye Sound studio, interspersed with scenes of peaceful small-town living."



Williams had this to say, "My brother Dan, the band and I did our thing in the studio for a few days, and this video gives fans a look behind-the-scenes...in a room together, just playing the blues.

"The other clips were shot in a small town in Mississippi - just perfect for an old southern hymnal. It's a reminder to slow down and enjoy ourselves."



Producer Dan Auerbach added, "This song perfectly encapsulates what it was like to make this record. You can hear us hanging out before we slowly fumble our way into the song. It's a very raw and real moment in the studio caught on tape." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Hank Williams Jr Delivers '.44 Special Blues' Video

News > Hank Williams Jr