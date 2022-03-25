Hank Williams Jr Delivers '.44 Special Blues' Video

Hank Williams Jr. had released a music video for his brand new single ".44 Special Blues," to celebrate the announcement that he will be releasing his new album, "Rich White Honky Blues," on June 17th.
Grammy-winning Producer of the Year Dan Auerbach recorded the set live, with a dozen songs reprising classics from Robert Johnson, Lightnin' Hopkins, R.L. Burnside, Muddy Waters, Big Joe Turner and a few from Bocephus himself.
"The blues is where it all comes from," concedes Williams. "It's the start of everything musical in my family; everything starts with Tee-Tot and flows from there. I've always flirted with this stripped back blues - all the way back to the '80s. But I finally made an album that's just that, and I like it."
"If you wanted to play this kind of music, you couldn't have better players," Auerbach explains. "The first time I ever saw Hank Jr. on TV, I was a kid raised on Robert Johnson and Hank Williams, Sr. records, and those things came through so clearly watching him. So, I tried to assemble the right parts to just sit in that piece of who he is."
Watch the video and see the tracklisting below:
.44 Special Blues
Georgia Women
My Starter Won't Start
Take Out Some Insurance
Rich White Honky Blues
Short Haired Woman
Fireman Ring the Bell
Rock Me Baby
I Like It When It's Stormy
Call Me Thunderhead
TV Mama
Jesus Will You Come By Here
