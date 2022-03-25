Hank Williams Jr Delivers '.44 Special Blues' Video

Album cover art

Hank Williams Jr. had released a music video for his brand new single ".44 Special Blues," to celebrate the announcement that he will be releasing his new album, "Rich White Honky Blues," on June 17th.

Grammy-winning Producer of the Year Dan Auerbach recorded the set live, with a dozen songs reprising classics from Robert Johnson, Lightnin' Hopkins, R.L. Burnside, Muddy Waters, Big Joe Turner and a few from Bocephus himself.



"The blues is where it all comes from," concedes Williams. "It's the start of everything musical in my family; everything starts with Tee-Tot and flows from there. I've always flirted with this stripped back blues - all the way back to the '80s. But I finally made an album that's just that, and I like it."



"If you wanted to play this kind of music, you couldn't have better players," Auerbach explains. "The first time I ever saw Hank Jr. on TV, I was a kid raised on Robert Johnson and Hank Williams, Sr. records, and those things came through so clearly watching him. So, I tried to assemble the right parts to just sit in that piece of who he is."

Watch the video and see the tracklisting below:



.44 Special Blues

Georgia Women

My Starter Won't Start

Take Out Some Insurance

Rich White Honky Blues

Short Haired Woman

Fireman Ring the Bell

Rock Me Baby

I Like It When It's Stormy

Call Me Thunderhead

TV Mama

Jesus Will You Come By Here

