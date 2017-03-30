Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lana Del Rey Announces New Album 'Lust for Life'
03-30-2017
.
Lana Del Rey

(Radio.com) Lana Del Rey has announced a new album titled Lust for Life. The singer unveiled the information about the upcoming release via a black and white trailer posted to her official Facebook page.

The two-minute clip features Del Rey living in the "H" of the iconic Hollywood sign. "Even those these times can feel a little bit crazy, they're not so very different from what other generations have experienced at one time or another before," says Lana in voiceover.

"Amidst all the uncertainty, and as we transition out one era into another one there's no place I'd rather be than smack dab in the middle of Hollyweird making this record for you, because you, and the music, and this place, are my love, my life, my lust for life," she continues.

So far fans have heard the project's lead single "Love." No word yet on a release date, but according to a Del Rey the album is "coming soon." Check out the album trailer here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Lana Del Rey News

