Lana Del Rey Releases Her New Single 'Say Yes To Heaven'

05-19-2023

Lana Del Rey Single art
Single art

(Interscope) Lana Del Rey releases her new single, 'Say Yes To Heaven'. It is her first release following her critically and commercially successful ninth studio album, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The track - that does not appear on her new album - is out now via Interscope Records.

'Say Yes To Heaven' - which was co-written in 2012 with Rick Nowels - made its first appearance to the world as it leaked online, subsequently building an immense amount of demand and momentum on TikTok. Now, the track has been officially released in full and is available to stream online.

Lana is set to headline Chicago's Lollapalooza and San Francisco's Outside Lands this August, as well as the All Things Go Music Festival in Columbia, Maryland.

Additionally, Lana recently joined the lineup for Newport Folk Festival on July 30 in Newport, Rhode Island.

In the UK, Lana Del Rey will play two sensational shows in the UK. The first of which will be at Glastonbury Festival as she headlines The Other Stage on Saturday June 24th. The second will be at the BST Hyde Park on Sunday July 9th, as the American singer-songwriter closes the series with a headline set. She will be accompanied by an array of special guests that are still to be announced.

