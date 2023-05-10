.

Lana Del Rey Premieres 'Candy Necklace' Video

05-10-2023

(Interscope) Lana Del Rey releases her new video for 'Candy Necklace', the fourth single taken from her critically acclaimed ninth studio album, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

The video, directed by Rich Lee, was shot in Los Angeles and is an epic production coming in at over 10 minutes long. The video sees Lana take on the role of multiple Hollywood starlets throughout history, with nods to on screen icons Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Short aka The Black Dahlia amongst others, offering a glimpse of classic Hollywood glamour and what it's like for those in front of the camera, behind the smokescreen of fame.

The new video follows the recent releases of her first three singles, 'Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd', 'A&W' & The Grants. Lana is set to headline Chicago's Lollapalooza and San Francisco's Outside Lands this August, as well as the All Things Go Music Festival in Columbia, Maryland.

In the UK, Lana was also announced as the final headliner for the 10th anniversary of London's festival American Express presents BST Hyde Park. Her huge headline show takes place on Sunday July 9th, with special guests to be announced. She will also headline The Other Stage at this year's Glastonbury festival in June.

