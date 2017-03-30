Shania Twain May Premiere New Single at ACM Awards

The new full-length album is expected to come out later this spring. Triumphant will be Twain's first LP following a 15-year hiatus after being diagnosed with dysphonia.

"I'm a different singer now," she told Rolling Stone. It will also be her first recording without help from her former producer and ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange. "I told anyone getting involved musically to forget about my other records," she explained during the interview. "I didn't want it to be related to Mutt's productions at all. I wanted a more organic approach." Read more here.