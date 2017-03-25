Rock Rock and Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dead At 90 (Week in Review)

The agency broke the news via Facebook, writing "St. Charles County police responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. today (Saturday, March 18). Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques. Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m.

"The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry. The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement."

Berry's signature rhythm and guitar riffs - and showmanship - defined early rock and roll, building a template that would be used by future generations of musicians with lyrics that addressed the spirit of youth.

The guitarist scored his first US hit in 1955 with his debut single, "Maybellene." A seemingly endless string of hits would follow, including "Roll Over Beethoven" (1956), "Rock And Roll Music" (1957) and "Johnny B. Goode" (1958). Read more - here.