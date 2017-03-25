Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lorde Reveals More Details For New 'Melodrama' Album (Week in Review)

.
Lorde

Lorde Reveals More Details For New 'Melodrama' Album was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Lorde is readying the release of her forthcoming album Melodrama, which is scheduled to be released on June 16, and she continues to hint at what her fans have to look forward to. "There's so much cool stuff coming," she wrote on Twitter.

The singer shared additional information on the upcoming release late Monday night (March 20). "This next song is like my favourite thing i've ever done it truly sounds like nothing i've heard in the best way," she tweeted. Later, she adds, "all these beautiful insane moments AH you're gonna die."

In an interview with Radio.com, Lorde discussed some of the new music, including a song called "Liability" which she released earlier this month. ''Liability' is a funny one," Lorde tells Radio.com in an exclusive interview. 'It felt so amazing, writing it. It really felt like' it was so cathartic, like, 'This is somewhere that we haven't been.' To me, it's so quintessentially what I think of when I think of melodrama, just wallowing in this feeling. 'No one could have ever felt the way I'm feeling right now.' It's very indicative of the theme of the record. But I think everyone has those moments of feeling like, 'Have I just punished everyone around me?' or, 'Am I just a massive tax [on everyone]?" It felt nice to get it out." See her full tweets - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Lorde Music, DVDs, Books and more

Lorde T-shirts and Posters

More Lorde News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lorde Reveals More Details For New 'Melodrama' Album

Lorde Talks New Album 'Melodrama' And Song 'Liability'

Lorde Releases An Emotional New Song Called 'Liability'

David Bowie Inspired Lorde's Frothcoming Album

Lorde Releases New Single 'Green Light' and Confirms Album

Lorde Uses Public Events To Tease New Single 'Green Light'

Lorde Teases Fans Hunger For New Music

Lorde's New Album Coming Next Month?

Lorde New Album Details Leaked?

Stevie Wonder, Usher, Lorde To Play New Orleans Jazzfest


More Stories for Lorde

Lorde Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Rock and Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dead At 90- Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Trial Verdict Appealed- Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Battle Symphony'- Mastodon- more

Former Boston Drummer Sib Hashian Dies On Legends Of Rock Cruise- Rolling Stones Film Expanded For DVD and Blu-Ray- David Bowie ZiggyZag Statue Fan Initiative Fails- more

Scorpions Confirm American Tour With Megadeth- Slash Was Angry When Poison Didn't Hire Him- Muse, Blink 1982. Arcade Fire Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Metallica- more

Page Too:
Waka Flocka Flame's SUV Bursts Into Flames- Demi Lovato Shares Topless Nap Photo- George Michael To Have Private Funeral- Zayn Malik No Longer Has Anxiety- more

Aerosmith, Chainsmokers, Keith Urban Lead NCAA March Madness Music Festival- Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Streaming New Song- Suge Knight Reportedly Hospitalized- more

Metal Band Cradle of Filth Slam Rapper Kanye West- Rick Ross Already Planning Next Album And Reveals Title- Justin Bieber Calls Out Fans For Acting Like 'Animals'- more/a>

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Former Boston Drummer Sib Hashian Dies On Legends Of Rock Cruise

Rolling Stones Film Expanded For DVD and Blu-Ray

David Bowie ZiggyZag Statue Fan Initiative Fails

The Def Leppard EP Getting Special Reissue

Allman Brothers Band Announce The Fox Box Set

The Doors' Robby Krieger Announces U.S. Solo Tour

2017 Warped Tour Lineup Announced

Kansas Add New North American Leg To Leftoverture Tour

Bob Dylan Explains Why He's Releasing 'Triplicate'

Prince Retains Most Extensive Record Ever Sold Honor

'Grateful Dead Movie' Returning to Theaters For One Night

Rocklahoma Festival Announces Daily Lineups

Metal Church Recruit Meshiaak To Support Euro Tour

Cro-Mags' John Joseph Announce Free Book Release Event

Blondie TV Concert Special Coming Next Month

Singled Out: Eclipse's Downfall of Eden

• more

Page Too News Stories
Aerosmith, Chainsmokers, Keith Urban Lead NCAA March Madness Music Festival

Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Streaming New Song 'Speak To A Girl'

Suge Knight Reportedly Hospitalized In Los Angeles

Zayn Malik Releases 'Still Got Time' Featuring PartyNextDoor

David Guetta Streams New Song Featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne

Rick Ross May Have Identified DJ Khaled's 'They'

Kendrick Lamar Ignites Speculation With Online Move

Gorillaz Reveal Short Film To Announce New Album 'Humanz'

Migos Brawl Release 'What The Price' Music Video

Dave Chappelle Impersonates Drake In Comedy Special Preview

Iggy Azalea Streams New Single 'Mo Bounce'

Mike WiLL Made-It Streams New Track With Pharrell 'Aries (YuGo)'

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Stream 'Hope the High Road'

Adele Dedicates Song To London Terror Attack Victims

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui In Bare With Me Photo Series

Singled Out: Teddy Edwards' My Name

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.