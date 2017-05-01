Harry Styles Announces Solo World Tour

Styles will be embarking on the tour of intimate venues in support of his forthcoming self-titled solo album which is set to be released on May 12th and includes his current hit single "Sign Of The Times."

The tour will begin with a North American leg that will kick off on September 19th in San Francisco at The Masonic and will conclude on October 14th in Phoenix at the Comerica Theatre.

He will then head to Europe for a trek that begins in Paris on October 25th and will wrap up on November 10th in Milan. Styles will be play a series of shows in Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and will finish up with a two night stand at the EX Theater in Tokyo.



Harry Styles World Tour Dates:

9/19 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

9/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

9/25 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

9/26 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

9/28 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

9/30 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

10/1 - Washington DC - DAR Constitution Hall

10/4 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/5 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater

10/8 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy

10/10 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

10/11 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

10/14 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

10/25 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

10/27 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

10/29 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

10/30 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

11/1 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

11/2 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

11/5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

11/7 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrome

11/8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

11/10 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

11/23 - Singapore - The Star Theatre

11/26 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

11/30 - Australia, Melbourne - Forum Theatre

12/2 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

12/7 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater

12/8 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater