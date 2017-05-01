Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Harry Styles Announces Solo World Tour
05-01-2017
Former One Direction star Harry Styles has announced that he will be launching a world tour later this year which will include shows in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Japan.

Styles will be embarking on the tour of intimate venues in support of his forthcoming self-titled solo album which is set to be released on May 12th and includes his current hit single "Sign Of The Times."

The tour will begin with a North American leg that will kick off on September 19th in San Francisco at The Masonic and will conclude on October 14th in Phoenix at the Comerica Theatre.

He will then head to Europe for a trek that begins in Paris on October 25th and will wrap up on November 10th in Milan. Styles will be play a series of shows in Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and will finish up with a two night stand at the EX Theater in Tokyo.

Harry Styles World Tour Dates:
9/19 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
9/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
9/25 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
9/26 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
9/28 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
9/30 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre
10/1 - Washington DC - DAR Constitution Hall
10/4 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
10/5 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater
10/8 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy
10/10 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
10/11 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
10/14 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
10/25 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
10/27 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
10/29 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
10/30 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
11/1 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester
11/2 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo
11/5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
11/7 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrome
11/8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
11/10 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
11/23 - Singapore - The Star Theatre
11/26 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre
11/30 - Australia, Melbourne - Forum Theatre
12/2 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
12/7 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater
12/8 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater

More Harry Styles News

