Hired Gun Rock Documentary Hitting Movie Theaters For One Night Only

The film features numerous musicians such as Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Jason Hook (Five Finger Death Punch), John 5, Jason Newsted, Steve Vai, Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot), Phil X (Bon Jovi) and more and shines a special light on the players who back up the big name stars.

Jason Hook, also one of film's producers, says, "I used to watch Behind the Music, and the beauty and appeal of that show was you could peel back a layer and find out what really happens behind the scenes. That's the essence of a great documentary… it's about seeing something for the first time, or hearing stories for the first time that you weren't supposed to hear when it was happening, and that is the starting point for Hired Gun." Read more here.