Vanna Breaking Up Following Farewell Tour

The band made the announcement via Facebook by sharing a graphic with the tour dates labeled "A Farewell With Our Friends" and the caption "All good things must come to an end".

They will be kicking things off on June 9th in Providence, RI at The Met and playing their final show in Austin at the Come And Take It Live on August 20th.

The dates are divided up in a group of shows with various "friends" joining them on the bill. Ghost Key will be along for all of the dates and other bands include Lions Lions, Actor|Observer, Unwill, Crisis AD, Sirens & Sailors, Phinehas and Backwordz.

Vanna Farewell Tour Dates:

6/9 Providence, RI - The Met

6/10 Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

6/11 Albany, NY - Fuzebox

6/15 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

6/16 Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

6/17 Howell, NJ - Gamechanger Venue

6/18 Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

8/9 Toronto, ON - The Hard Luck

8/10 Pontiac, MI - Pike Room

8/11 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

8/12 Columbus, OH - Double Happiness

8/18 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

8/19 Dallas, TX - Dirty 30

8/20 Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live