Drake Congratulates Kendrick Lamar On Outselling 'More Life'

According to the numbers, Lamar sold 603,000 copies, with 353,000 being traditional sales. Drake sold an equally impressive 505,000, falling short of Lamar's numbers by 100,000.

Instead of igniting a new rap rivalry, Drake liked the social media post highlighting the numbers and commented, "Amazing to see our music moving!!!"

It seems that Drake, as the world's most-streamed artist on Spotify, has nothing but love for Lamar's latest success. Check out the post here.