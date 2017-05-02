Fyre Festival Cancelation Leads To $100 Million Lawsuit

The suit was filed on Sunday by celebrity trial lawyer Mark Geragos on behalf of Daniel Jung, who is seeking $5 million in damages for "alleged fraud, breach of contract, breach of covenant of good faith and negligent misrepresentation," Variety reports.

Jung is far from the only festivalgoer suing as more than 150 plaintiffs are expected to take part in the lawsuit seeking a minimum of $100 million in damages. Additionally, the suit alleges that the 'festival's lack of adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees -- suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions -- that was closer to 'The Hunger Games' or 'Lord of the Flies' than Coachella." Read more here.