This Wild Life Release Cover Of Nirvana's 'Heart Shaped Box'

Singer and guitarist Kevin Jordan revealed why the group decided to cover the song, "Growing up in the 90's I think every kid loved Nirvana, but as I grew older I started to appreciate the songwriting and artistry more. While digging back into these old records this song really jumped out at me due to the beautiful but simultaneously haunting melody in the verses.

"I thought it would be a fun and challenging project to approach this song 24 years later with a dark and cathartic arrangement without the huge drums and guitars. Anthony (del Grosso) and I produced the track ourselves after our last US Tour and we hope it comes across as an ode to a songwriter who left this place far too soon." Stream it here.