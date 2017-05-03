Keb' Mo' Guests On The Dustbowl Revival's New Album 05-03-2017

. (Conqueroo) The Dustbowl Revival have announced that they will be releasing their new self-titled studio album on June 16th which features a guest appearance from Keb' Mo'. We were sent the following details: The album's first single, "Busted," also exemplifies the sonic leap taken by the band. Spotlighted by Beebe's slinky jazz vocals, the song mixes traditional American music styles, like the blast of R&B horns and the in-the-pocket drums, with some inventive touches, such as a mandolin plucked like a hip-hop inspired piano, and the upright bass and fiddle played through wah-peddles. The group has said that recording "Busted" was like a door opening for them to create something familiar yet stylistically fresh. Even the album's more acoustic number, like "Debtors' Prison" and "Got Over," aren't as old-timey as they might first appear. "Debtors' Prison" initially suggests a throwback busker tune, but a closer listen reveals an all-too-contemporary ode with Lupetin singing about the struggles of trying to survive in today's troubled economic times. Similarly, on "Got Over," Lupetin delivers another modern-day portrait about a scuffed-up soul battling a whirl of problems who winds up "sitting on the kitchen floor … eating all the ice cream, 2 a.m. on a Tuesday." Things get a little more optimistic on the sunnier, Bill Withers-inspired "Honey I Love You." Featuring a guest spot by multi-Grammy-winner and fellow genre-bender Keb' Mo', this track serves up a timeless slice of sweet, silky soul music. The evolution in the band's sound has been very much an organic one. Since Signature Sounds released their last album, With a Lampshade On, the Dustbowl Revival has been out on the road, winning over audiences with their free-flowing, joyous live performances. After playing more than 200 shows a year during the last four years, the Dustbowl Revival came to realize that they had outgrown the confining label of a retro-minded band playing music from a bygone era and needed to move in new directions. To help them achieve their adventurous musical vision, the band turned to the Grammy Award-winning producer Ted Hutt, who brought with him a background of working with a musically diverse set of acts. A founding member of Irish-American Celtic punk band Flogging Molly, Hutt has not only produced punk groups like Dropkick Murphys and the Bouncing Souls, but also the progressive acoustic outfit Old Crow Medicine Show (whose 2014 release Remedy earned Hutt the Grammy), Memphis Americana rockers Lucero and New York City roots troubadour Jesse Malin. With Hutt's assistance, the Dustbowl Revival created what they have called "the tightest, funkiest thing we've ever attempted." Conqueroo submitted this story.

