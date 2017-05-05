|
KISS Star Peter Criss Plans Surprises At Farewell Shows
.
Original KISS drummer Peter Criss is gearing up for what he is billing as the final live performances of his career and he says that he is planning some surprises at the farewell gigs. The iconic drummer will be making his final live appearance in Australia during the Konvention Australia next week and his final U.S. performance on June 16th, following the New York Kiss Expo. He explained what fans can expect at the farewell shows in a new interview with the Australian outfit Loud Mag. "I've got some surprises, so it should be very cool. I have other things to do that I've always wanted to do. A lot of times I think people forget… I love the fact that I'm a fourth member of the biggest band of all, Kiss. But I'm a musician, man, and when I started out, I started out a few years before the guys and I did a lot of clubs in my day. So that's why I want to go out in more of a club fashion and play a more intimate arena than a big whoop-dee-doo place, and I didn't want to do that. "So even in New York I'm playing a very small, intimate place. And I want to do that because that's where I really started my career in places like that. I haven't always been doing rock 'n' roll; I started as a jazz musician and I had to learn how to play Latin jazz. Then I had to learn how to play country. I had to learn to play everything if you wanted to work in the music business back in the '60s. "So I have a lot more facets in me than just rock 'n' roll all night and party every day. Not that that's bad - that's cool. But I wanted to show my fans that I have a lot of other stuff in my arsenal than just bangin' 'Black Diamond' (laughs)." He also revealed his plans following the final gigs. "I've been working on a couple of books that I really want to finish. I've been back to my art, so I've been painting again. My wife really loves the way I paint so I've gone back to that and really enjoying it. I have an album I've been sitting on for nine years now, a rock thing that I started before my cancer. I didn't really finish it, but all the music's done. And I feel I'm going to come home after my last show and I'm gonna finish it. Hopefully it'll come out next year.."
The iconic drummer will be making his final live appearance in Australia during the Konvention Australia next week and his final U.S. performance on June 16th, following the New York Kiss Expo.
He explained what fans can expect at the farewell shows in a new interview with the Australian outfit Loud Mag. "I've got some surprises, so it should be very cool. I have other things to do that I've always wanted to do. A lot of times I think people forget… I love the fact that I'm a fourth member of the biggest band of all, Kiss. But I'm a musician, man, and when I started out, I started out a few years before the guys and I did a lot of clubs in my day. So that's why I want to go out in more of a club fashion and play a more intimate arena than a big whoop-dee-doo place, and I didn't want to do that.
"So even in New York I'm playing a very small, intimate place. And I want to do that because that's where I really started my career in places like that. I haven't always been doing rock 'n' roll; I started as a jazz musician and I had to learn how to play Latin jazz. Then I had to learn how to play country. I had to learn to play everything if you wanted to work in the music business back in the '60s.
"So I have a lot more facets in me than just rock 'n' roll all night and party every day. Not that that's bad - that's cool. But I wanted to show my fans that I have a lot of other stuff in my arsenal than just bangin' 'Black Diamond' (laughs)."
He also revealed his plans following the final gigs. "I've been working on a couple of books that I really want to finish. I've been back to my art, so I've been painting again. My wife really loves the way I paint so I've gone back to that and really enjoying it. I have an album I've been sitting on for nine years now, a rock thing that I started before my cancer. I didn't really finish it, but all the music's done. And I feel I'm going to come home after my last show and I'm gonna finish it. Hopefully it'll come out next year.."
• Blink-182 And Linkin Park Teaming Up For Stadium Shows
• Queen Legend Surprises Fans With New Audio Visual Release
• Steven Adler and Friends To Rock Guns N' Roses At Ride of Ronnie
• KISS Star Peter Criss Plans Surprises At Farewell Shows
• Red Hot Chili Peppers Austin City Limits Festival Lineup
• NWOBHM Legends Diamond Head Announce U.S. Tour
• Don Broco Mix Wedding Crashers And Horror Movie With Pretty Video
• Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Marvel's The Defenders' Trailer
• Phoenix Perform New Single 'J-Boy' Jimmy Fallon
• Beatles 'Sgt. Pepper's' Gets Star Wars Makeover Album
• AFI Release Music Video For 'Hidden Knives'
• The Crystal Method Announce Summer Dates With Tool
• Halestorm Release 'Dar Daughter' Video
• The Night Flight Orchestra Stream New Song 'Domino'
• Foghat's Live At The Belly Up Getting CD Release
• Kodak Black Sentenced To Almost A Year In Jail
• Brothers Osborne Parody Point Break With New Video
• Haim Stream New Single 'Want You Back'
• Alisan Porter Returns To The Voice To Sing New Song
• Sia Announce Some People Have Real Problems 2 LP Reissue
• MGMT Offshoot Simon Doom Stream New Song
• Fat Joe and Remy Ma Release 'Heart Break' Video
• Lady Gaga's Carpool Karaoke Up For New MTV Movie & TV Award
• Singled Out: Mary Bragg's Wreck and Ruin
• Kendrick Lamar Adds New Dates To DAMN. Tour
• Chance the Rapper Cancels Summer Festival Appearances
• Chris Brown Reveals 40 Song Tracklist For New Album
• Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj Performing At Billboard Music Awards
• Bleachers Release 'Don't Take the Money' Video
• Janet Jackson Announces Rescheduled Unbreakable Tour Dates
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.