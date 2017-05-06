|
Radiohead Explain Why 'Lift' Didn't Make 'OK Computer'
.
(Radio.com) Radiohead have released videos and posters to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their seminal album OK Computer, which was released in 1997. The band then announced that they'll release a collector's edition in honor of the landmark birthday -- featuring the soaring "Lift" and other tracks that didn't make the original cut. Guitarist Ed O'Brien says "Lift" could've changed the band's entire trajectory if it'd appeared on OK Computer. ''Lift' is a funny song," O'Brien told BBC 6 Music. 'We played that live with Alanis Morissette, and it was a really interesting song because the audience, suddenly you'd see them get up and start grooving. It had this kind of infectiousness about it. It was a big, anthemic song. If that song had been on that album, it would have taken us to a different place, and we'd have probably sold a lot more records if we'd done it right, and everyone was saying this." But Radiohead didn't feel prepared for the song's broad appeal. Instead, it sat alongside "True Love Waits" as one of the band's most important never-released (until recently) songs. O'Brien says their prudent decision to hold off on "Lift" paid off. "I think we kind of subconsciously killed it because if OK Computer had been like a Jagged Little Pill, like Alanis Morissette, it would have killed us. But 'Lift' probably had the potential, if we'd done it right, it just had this magic about it. And we didn't do a good version because when we got to the studio and did it on that record it was a bit like having a gun to your head, it felt like so much pressure." Watch Radiohead perform "Lift" live in 1996 here.
Guitarist Ed O'Brien says "Lift" could've changed the band's entire trajectory if it'd appeared on OK Computer. ''Lift' is a funny song," O'Brien told BBC 6 Music. 'We played that live with Alanis Morissette, and it was a really interesting song because the audience, suddenly you'd see them get up and start grooving. It had this kind of infectiousness about it. It was a big, anthemic song. If that song had been on that album, it would have taken us to a different place, and we'd have probably sold a lot more records if we'd done it right, and everyone was saying this."
But Radiohead didn't feel prepared for the song's broad appeal. Instead, it sat alongside "True Love Waits" as one of the band's most important never-released (until recently) songs. O'Brien says their prudent decision to hold off on "Lift" paid off.
"I think we kind of subconsciously killed it because if OK Computer had been like a Jagged Little Pill, like Alanis Morissette, it would have killed us. But 'Lift' probably had the potential, if we'd done it right, it just had this magic about it. And we didn't do a good version because when we got to the studio and did it on that record it was a bit like having a gun to your head, it felt like so much pressure." Watch Radiohead perform "Lift" live in 1996 here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Blink-182 And Linkin Park Teaming Up For Stadium Shows
• Queen Legend Surprises Fans With New Audio Visual Release
• Steven Adler and Friends To Rock Guns N' Roses At Ride of Ronnie
• KISS Star Peter Criss Plans Surprises At Farewell Shows
• Red Hot Chili Peppers Austin City Limits Festival Lineup
• NWOBHM Legends Diamond Head Announce U.S. Tour
• Don Broco Mix Wedding Crashers And Horror Movie With Pretty Video
• Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Marvel's The Defenders' Trailer
• Phoenix Perform New Single 'J-Boy' Jimmy Fallon
• Beatles 'Sgt. Pepper's' Gets Star Wars Makeover Album
• AFI Release Music Video For 'Hidden Knives'
• The Crystal Method Announce Summer Dates With Tool
• Halestorm Release 'Dar Daughter' Video
• The Night Flight Orchestra Stream New Song 'Domino'
• Foghat's Live At The Belly Up Getting CD Release
• Glen Campbell Streams Title Song From Farewell Album 'Adios'
• Nick Cannon's Childhood Friend Killed In Mass Shooting
• The Game Sues Viacom For $20 Million Over Accuser
• Halsey Streaming New Single 'Eyes Closed'
• Christina Aguilera Cast To Star In Sci-Fi Film 'Zoe'
• John Lennon Graphic Novel Animated Trailer Released
• Radiohead Explain Why 'Lift' Didn't Make 'OK Computer'
• Vince Gill And His Daughters Sing National Anthem for Stanley Cup Playoffs
• Katy Perry, J.Lo To Be Part Of Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special
• Blake Shelton Considering Retirement With Next Album
• Graham Nash Adds Summer Tour Dates
• Little Big Town Take A Trip To 'Sesame Street'
• Rancid Announce New Album 'Trouble Maker', Stream First Song
• J. Cole To Headline Made in America Festival
• Maren Morris Adds Additional Dates To Her Hero Tour
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.