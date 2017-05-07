Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

B.o.B Releases New Track 'Xantastic' with Young Thug
05-07-2017
.
B.o.B

(Radio.com) B.o.B has released a brand new track entitled "Xantastic," which features Young Thug, and comes off his forthcoming fourth studio album, "Ether". The record is due May 12.

In addition to Atlanta native Young Thug, Ether features a list of other southern artist collaborations, such as CeeLo Green, Lil Wayne, Usher and T.I.

This new studio record will be the rapper's first LP since his 2013 release "Underground Luxury". Listen to an online stream of the new track "Xantastic" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

