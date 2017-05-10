Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Accused Of Sexual Harassment In Lawsuit

Cindy Rueda is suing Combs for sexual harassment, retaliation, defamation, failure to pay overtime and intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other claims, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The chef says she was framed for theft and then fired after complaining about sexual harassment and payment issues.

A complaint filed Monday (May 8) in the L.A. County Superior Court reveals that Rueda was employed by Combs in 2015 and often worked from 9 a.m. to midnight or later, without being paid overtime. She was also often asked to serve food for Combs and his guests "immediately following sexual activity" and it was during these occurrences that she was allegedly harassed, the claim states. Read more details here.