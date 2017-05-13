|
Butch Vig Reveals Track From New Supergroup 5 Billion Diamonds
.
(Radio.com) Butch Vig helped define the grunge and alt-rock movements by producing albums like Nirvana's Nevermind, the Smashing Pumpkins' Siamese Dream and more. Then he made a name for himself as a member of the successful band Garbage. Now he's unveiled a new project, 5 Million Diamonds, which unites other accomplished musicians from various corners of the music industry. Butch formed the band with UK DJ James Grillo and UK producer Andy Jenks 5 Billion Diamonds includes Alex Lee (Goldfrapp, Strangelove, Suede), bassist Sean Cook and drummer Damon Reece (Spiritualized, Massive Attack, Elizabeth Fraser). Helen White (Alpha), Sandra Dedrick (from The Free Design) and David Schelzel (The Ocean Blue) are on board for guest vocals on other tracks. The band has just released its first track "Gravity Rules," featuring Ebbott Lundberg from Soundtrack Of Our Lives. ''Gravity Rules' is a bit of an anomaly," Vig told NME. "It's based on a sample that plays through the whole record. James brought in a sample by a band called Les Enfants Terrible, we tried to recreate it but we just fell in love with it. The song still channels the vibe of the record - moody atmospherics, analog keyboards, chiming guitars and a minimalistic drum groove. It's one of our favorite tracks on the record." The band's self-titled debut album debuts in August, and Vig says he hopes to take the newly minted group on the road. 'I've just been working on some movie soundtracks, and now I'm fully into the zone of working on new Garbage material. Garbage are on tour all summer, then we're looking at doing some live dates with 5 Billion Diamonds." Listen to "Gravity Rules" here.
