Katy Perry Releases 'Bon Appctit' Music Video

The clip features Perry being kneaded and basted as she's cooked in a variety of dishes, like pie and soup. However, with the help of Migos she turns the tables on those who want to eat her, no pun intended.

She previously released 'Chained to the Rhythm," which features Skip Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley. Watch the pop star's new music video for "Bon Appetit" here.