Haim Reveal More Details For New Album 'Something to Tell You'

The new recording is the follow-up to the band's 2013 album "Days Are Gone. Something to Tell You" was produced with Ariel Rechtshaid and Rostam Batamanglii.

The tracklist for "Something to Tell You" : 1. "Want You Back" 2. "Nothing's Wrong" 3. "Little of Your Love" 4. "Ready for You" 5. "Something to Tell You" 6. "You Never Knew" 7. "Kept Me Crying" 8. "Found it in Silence" 9. "Walking Away" 10. "Right Now" 11. "Night So Long"