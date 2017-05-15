Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Madonna Announces 'Rebel Heart' Concert DVD
05-15-2017
.
Madonna

(Radio.com) Madonna's film edit of the Rebel Heart Tour aired on Showtime in December, but she's spent the last six months fine-tuning the edit for a big DVD unveiling in September.

The Material Girl announced that the final cut of the concert will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and includes a live album with 22 songs.The film was recorded at tour stops around the world, culminating with a March 2016 performance in Sydney.

The Rebel Heart Tour is a thrilling mixtape of hits from every decade of Madonna's career -- from a ukulele sing-along cover of "True Blue" (which she often dedicated to Sean Penn on the road) to a speakeasy rendition of "Music." Hits like "Deeper and Deeper," "Like a Virgin" and "Material Girl" also made unforgettable moments--alongside much of her Rebel Heart album. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Madonna News

