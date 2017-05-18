Mike + The Mechanics Release 'The Best Is Yet To Come' Video

Band founder and Genesis icon Mike Rutherford had this to say about the song and Tim Howar's vocal performance, "Sometimes you finish an album & without realizing it, there is a slight theme to it and 'The Best Is Yet To Come' has that…a positive note.

"Tim sings with a great energy on it. It's nice having songs that are positive rather than doom, gloom & melancholy." The new single is set to be released to radio on June 9th but fans can watch the video here.