Harry Styles Concludes Late Night Run With Carpool Karaoke

The singer and the Late Late Show host dueted on 'Sign of the Times," 'Sweet Creature," Outkast's 'Hey Ya" and tugged at the heartstrings on Lionel Richie and Diana Ross's 'Endless Love."

At the end, the shared a tender moment, in which neither could look away. The pair also reenact a couple of emotional movie scenes, with Styles asking, "Why do I always have to be Julia Roberts in everyone's rom com?" Watch it here.