Lana Del Rey Releases Video For 'Lust for Life' Feat The Weeknd

The video starts with Rey performing in a TV studio and moves to the singer dancing with the "Starboy" artist on top of the "H" if the Hollywood sign. "We dance on the H of the Hollywood sign … 'Til we run out of breath," Rey sings.

The record does not yet have a release date, though Rey has already shared "Love" and its music video from the album. She has also confirmed her LP features tracks with Sean Ono Lennon and Stevie Nicks. Watch the video here.