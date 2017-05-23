Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Inglorious' Black Magic
05-23-2017
.
Inglorious

Inglorious just released their new studio album "II" and to celebrate we asked frontman Nathan James to tell us the story behind one of the tracks from the new effort. Here is the story:

So the song I have chosen to write about is "Black Magic" it was an easy choice because out of all the songs, this one brings back the most memories and is my closest run in with death.

I was in New Orleans on tour with the Trans Siberian Orchestra and we had 2 days off there. We stayed at the Westin right in the centre of town by Bourbon St.

Me and my best friend Jodi who also sang with TSO went out exploring. It was so beautiful and exciting. So different to anywhere else I had toured in the States.

Myself and Jodi went shopping and had beignets (thinks that's right?). We see this shop that has an upside down cross outside...obviously we go in. It was full of amazing jewelry and witchy things. Anyways Jodi picked up a bracelet from the counter to show me and this woman came out of nowhere shouting at her "put that f***ing down" "how dare you" "get the f*** out" we were in shock, I felt like I couldn't move and me and Jodi usually love an argument with a rude person. This crazy witch totally flipped out so we left to her saying "I curse you" we were like I hope not all NOLA ladies are crazy.

Next shop we went into there was a bike outside chained to a lampost and randomly me and Jodi were gazing out the door of the cute shop that sold herbs and sage and stuff and as we did we saw the bike lock come undone and fall off and then the bike crashed to the ground... it was so strange, no one was there... NOLA had me scared.

Its at this time I decided to start drinking beer to take the edge off and after a few, we met up with a friend who knew a local artist who shot awesome naked lady musical instrument pictures. We hung on his balcony overlooking the chaos of Bourbon Street and smoked the biggest joint and listened to stories. He was an amazing character, he had a cane and wore a smoking jacket. An old black guy who was friends with Lenny Kravitz. He was amazing.

After the pot we were told there was a party with free food...so off we went high and buzzed to this party. I started drinking whiskey and I ate about 10 pieces of cold fried chicken and a lot of mac n cheese. There was some sh*t hippy cabaret on and by this time remembered that earlier that morning I took 2 codeine pills to help my headache from the night before...basically...I was flying. I left the cabaret/buffet full of food and went to join my buddy and ex journey singer Jeff Scott Soto on Bourbon St singing with a bar band in a cool venue. We drank hurricane cocktails and I danced all night I got loads of beads put round my neck and I sang Whitesnake songs but I could barely stand ...after all this I went out into the St and fell on the floor...my friends tried to take me home so I ran away down the street and found some of the other crew and hung with them. I drank whiskey in an Irish bar and danced with strangers in a club before getting kicked out for falling over too much and starting a fight by accident with the biggest guy in there . By this time I couldn't see/stand/hear so this radio guy we knew put me in a cab back to the hotel. Apparently the valet took me up to my room and put me onto my bed (he told me this the next day before I tipped him 50 quid) all I remember asking him in the elevator whilst I was slumped in the corner was "are you an angel?". I woke up the next morning and couldn't lift my head off the pillow and I was still drunk so I just went back to sleep. A couple of hours later I woke up and realized I couldn't raise my head as I had covered myself in vomit that consisted of sugary cocktails, beer, fried chicken, mac n cheese, whiskey and beignets...I was glued to the bed and I was fully clothed...head to toe... it looked like a scene from the exorcist.

I stripped the bed and called downstairs for some assistance and after a very long shower I went and recorded a demo with one of the other TSO guys before writing down what became the chorus of "black magic"... NOLA nearly did take my life...what a great place.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

