Peter Bjorn & John and Yoko Ono Soundtrack Danny Trejo Movie

The bloody arthouse thriller is set to music by Yoko Ono and Peter Bjorn & John. In the movie, a fashion photographer gets more than she bargained for when a roll of film in a used camera contains sinister imagery of high-society menace that sends her into a labyrinth of imminent danger.

The film stars Danny Trejo, Sasha Grey, Cade Carradine, Kumar Pallana and Cookie Johnson among others and according to COS, is slated for release later this year. Watch the trailer here.