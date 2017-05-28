Harry Styles Pays Tribute to Hometown of Manchester



"Tonight doesn't feel like a night to celebrate," the singer said. "Last night there was a tragedy in my hometown of Manchester," he continued. "And I am left with a hole in my heart.

"I went to my first show in the arena, and I've had some of my best experiences in my life in Manchester. We have a choice every single day that we wake up to what you can put into the world, and I ask you to please choose love every single day."

