Eyehategod Launch First Tour Since Mike IX's Liver Transplant

The band kicked off the tour last Thursday (May 25th) in Hattiesburg, MS and will be on the road until June 4th with the final show in Oakland, CA at the Oakland Metro.

Williams had the following to say, "The realities of life, society, and inhumanity rear their ugly heads once again as do New Orleans' own Eyehategod. True underground outcast preachers of the End Time message and dealers of back alley filth and feedback, Eyehategod return to the road to dig a proverbial grave for the power-hungry enemies of the people."



Remaining Eyehategod Tour Dates:

5/29/2017 The Hop Shop - Harlingen, TX

5/30/2017 Barracuda Austin - Austin, TX

5/31/2017 Boozerz Rock Bar - Corpus Christi, TX

6/01/2017 Spanish Moon - Baton Rouge, LA

6/02/2017 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

6/03/2017 Los Globos - Los Angeles, CA

6/04/2017 Oakland Metro - Oakland, CA