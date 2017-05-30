Taking Back Sunday Launching Special Island Jamboree

The special event will be taking place from January 4th and 8th with five days and four nights of activities including three electric sets and one acoustic performance from Taking Back Sunday.

The band will also be hosting a special karaoke night with fans and meet and greet session. Frank Iero and the Patience will also be playing 3 electric shows and one acoustic as well as a Q&A session with Iero.

The event will be happening at the Jewel Paradise Cover Resort in Runaway Bay, Jamaica and TBS guitarist John Nolan had these comments, "We're very excited to be doing our first destination event, we've never done anything like this.

"Doing it in a tropical location and being able to bring our families out will be great. We really hope that folks are excited about the idea as we are."