Taking Back Sunday Celebrate '152' Release With Intimate Show

(BPM) Taking Back Sunday are celebrating the release of their new album "152" with an intimate sold out show at New York City's Bowery Ballroom on Monday, November 13th.

Fans can also look forward to their annual holiday spectacular on December 13th and 14th at Mulcahy's on Long Island (both dates sold out!) and December 15th and 16th at Starland Ballroom in New Jersey.

From throwing a house show to crashing a wedding, Taking Back Sunday has done it all - and that's just within this past year. The beloved rock band released their eighth studio album (and Fantasy Records debut) 152 on October 27th and with it have reminded fans around the world that they've still got plenty of surprises up their sleeves.

Produced by Tushar Apte (whom the band met through a mutual collaboration with noted DJ Steve Aoki) and mixed by Neal Avron (Twenty One Pilots, Bleachers), the long-awaited LP features 10 intensely vulnerable and absorbing new tracks all delivered with fresh ambition and newfound purpose. Inspired by the long layoff and the cloud of uncertainty that blanketed the world (and music industry) these past few years, 152 stands among the most genuinely reflective and emotionally pure efforts of Taking Back Sunday's illustrious career.

The band shared: "152 offers a lot more hope and light than we first realized when we were in the thick of it, putting it all together. We've been fortunate enough, through our music, to grow up with a lot of people going through the same things at the same time, and probably feeling the same way. Our hope is that you're able to find a little bit of yourself in this new collection of songs, because you're not alone, and neither are we."

On Saturday, December 16th, Taking Back Sunday will also be holding their annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop and fundraiser at Starland Ballroom. Attendees will be able to catch a special acoustic set featuring some of the band's hits as well as holiday classics, check out vendors, take photos with Santa, buy exclusive merch, and more.

