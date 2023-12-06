Taking Back Sunday Announce North American Tour

(BPM) Taking Back Sunday has announced dates for their spring/summer 2024 North American headline tour celebrating their latest record 152. The two-part run, featuring support from Citizen, is set to take place May 19th through August 17th with stops in Dallas, Portland, Cleveland, Orlando, Boston, New York, and more. Pre-sale and VIP tickets will be available tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 6th at 10am local time, with general on sale to follow this Friday, Dec. 8th at 10am local time.

The band shares: "Man, just taking it all in. We've been on a whirlwind on finishing the record, getting everything ready to put it out, making all the plans. Now comes our other favorite part, getting to visit so many cities in North America and playing live. The set will be a good mixture of albums and the reception for 152 has been so positive that we can't wait to get out there and play some of those songs for the first time in these cities and make magic all summer. Citizen also put out a great new record so we're going to have a good time together. Can't wait."

Produced by Tushar Apte (whom the band met through noted DJ Steve Aoki) and mixed by Neal Avron (Twenty One Pilots, Bleachers), 152 features 10 intensely vulnerable and absorbing new tracks delivered with fresh ambition and newfound purpose. Inspired by the long layoff and the cloud of uncertainty that blanketed the world these past few years, it stands among the most genuinely reflective and emotionally pure efforts of Taking Back Sunday's illustrious career.

In addition to the headline tour, NY/NJ fans can look forward to the band's annual holiday spectacular on Dec. 13th and 14th at Mulcahy's and Dec. 15th and 16th at Starland Ballroom. On Dec. 16th, Taking Back Sunday will also be holding their annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop and fundraiser at Starland Ballroom in support of Tamerlaine Sanctuary & Preserve in honor of the band's longtime attorney Dave Stein.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

12.5 Woolloongabba, AUS The Princess Theatre

12.6 Marrickville, AUS Factory Theatre

12.13 Wantagh, NY Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall *SOLD OUT

12.14 Wantagh, NY Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall *SOLD OUT

12.15 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom *SOLD OUT

12.16 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom (Holiday Pop-Up Shop)

12.16 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom *SOLD OUT

3.26 Manchester, UK O2 Ritz

3.27 London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town

3.28 Cardiff, UK Cardiff University Great Hall

5.19 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore New Orleans

5.21 Fayetteville, AR JJ's Live

5.23 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre

5.24 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

5.25 Austin, TX Stubb's

5.26 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

5.27 Ft. Worth, TX Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

5.29 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

6.4 Portland, OR The Crystal Ballroom

6.5 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

6.6 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

6.8 Edmonton, AB Union Hall

6.9 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall

6.11 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

6.12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

6.14 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah's Stir Cove

6.15 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

6.18 Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cleveland

6.19 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

6.21 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Minneapolis

7.24 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

7.25 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!

7.26 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

7.27 Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks

7.30 Newport, KY MegaCorp Pavilion

8.1 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando

8.2 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live at the Backyard

8.3 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

8.4 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

8.6 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues Myrtle Beach

8.8 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

8.9 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

8.11 Dewey Beach, DE Bottle & Cork

8.13 Wallingford, CT The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

8.14 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8.16 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

8.17 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

