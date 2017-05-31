Dream Evil Let Metal Jury Pick Songs For New Album

Fredrik Nordstrom explains, "We had a heavy metal jury, which are fans we invited, to pick the 12 songs that we're going to have on the album. And we have a rule; if you're going to be part of the jury you can't be able to play a musical instrument. You just have to be a heavy metal fan.

"We've done this since The Book Of Heavy Metal and I think it's a good idea because the fans are buying the album, so why shouldn't they pick the songs? This time, however, I couldn't pinpoint the songs they were going to choose. There were some songs they picked that surprised me, so we had to go back and listen with different ears."