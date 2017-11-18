|
AC/DC Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64
.
AC/DC cofounder Malcolm Young has died at the age of 64 following a long battle with dementia. Malcolm founded the legendary group with his brother Angus. The band issued the following statement: AC/DC has issued the following statement early Saturday morning (November 18th): "Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young. Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. "With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. "He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed. As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done."
