Nicki Minaj and Jesse Williams Star In Holiday Short

The video features the pair as a married couple, with Williams telling their daughter a bedtime story, sending the girl into a surreal world about Father Christmas' evil brother (played by actor John Turturro), who travels the world stealing presents.

The story finds the young girl on a mission to defeat the evil brother, eliciting help from magic fairies, played by Minaj and Williams. Ultimately, it's the little girl who saves the day.

The clip was filmed on-location in Scotland by photographer Tim Walker and director Johan Renck, who received high praise from Minaj for their work: "They had such an incredible vision for the campaign," the rapper told Billboard. Read more here.