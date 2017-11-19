Macklemore Brings Out Special Guest On The Tonight Show

The Residency is the name of the program Macklemore and Lewis launched back in 2015, with the initiative of mentoring young artists from low-income communities on how to make a living from creative endeavors.

"Ryan Lewis and I helped launch The Residency so that young aspiring hip-hop artists in Seattle have a chance to pursue their passions in music," Macklemore told Billboard. "Travis was a standout in the first year of the program, came back in a leadership role the next year, and it's been incredible to watch him grow as an artist over the last three years."

Thompson went on to collaborate with Macklemore on the song "Corner Store" from his latest album, Gemini, and is on the road as part of the current tour. It's the song they performed together on Fallon. Watch the performance - here.