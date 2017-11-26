David Bowie, McCartney and Johnny Winter Guitars Being Auctioned

There's a vintage 1953 Gibson Les Paul that belongs to Paul McCartney! The Goldtop, which is a right-handed model, has been retro-fitted with PAF humbuckers, making it non-true to original '53 Goldtop spec, but that's unlikely to deter bidders. McCartney played it on early 2012 sessions for his New album.

There's a 1989 Gibson L4 Custom that belonged to David Bowie, played in his Tin Machine Days. Starting bids are at $30,000. There's also a black Gibson Les Paul that Madonna (that's right!) played on her Drowned World tour of 2001, serial #001360.

But of most interest to real gear nerds might be Johnny Winter's 12-string Gibson Firebird. 12-string Firebirds were built by Gibson only in 1966 and 1967, and sunburst was the standard finish: Winter's cream one is extra rare. Guernsey anticipate a $24,000 starting bid. - here.