Iration Announce The Heatseekers Winter Tour

The trek will include support from The Movement and Tyrone's Jacket and is scheduled to kick off on January 18th in Bakersfield, Ca and will conclude on February 8th in Flagstaff, Az.

The band had this to say, "We're pleased to announce the return of the Heatseekers Winter Tour 2018 with our friends The Movement and newcomers Tyrone's Jacket. We'll be jamming new tunes and old favorites as well as playing different sets for the doubleheader shows. We look forward to seeing every one and sharing the luv! PS: don't forget to bring the heat!"



"Heatseekers Winter Tour 2018" with The Movement and Tyrone's Jacket:

Thu 1/18 Bakersfield, CA Fox Theater

Fri 1/19 Fresno, CA Rainbow Ballroom

Sat 1/20 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

Sun 1/21 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

Thu 1/25 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

Fri 1/26 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

Sat 1/27 Chico, CA Senator Theatre

Sun 1/28 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Wed 1/31 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

Thu 2/1 Park City, UT Park City Live

Fri 2/2 Grand Junction, CO Mesa Theater & Club

Sat 2/3 Denver, CO The Fillmore

Wed 2/7 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

Thu 2/8 Flagstaff, AZ Orpheum Theatre