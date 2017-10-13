|
Singled Out: Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls
.
Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls released their new album "But There's Nowhere To Go" today (October 13th). To celebrate we asked Jason to tell us about the song "Nowhere To Go". Here is the story: So originally the album was gonna be titled "Broken Promised Land," but as we were working on it, I began to see that there were other artists that had used that title for songs and albums so I was beginning to consider alternative titles for the record. The cover art was a picture I took of a large wall near my mechanic's shop in Los Angeles that had the Dead End sign on it. An unknown street artist had put up a bill that said "But There's Nowhere To Go" with an arrow pointing toward the sign. I posted the cover art with the album title "Broken Promised Land" and my friend Tom Morello (yes, thatTom Morello) commented that "But There's Nowhere To Go" was a pretty good name for an album as well. So I tried it on for size but wasn't totally convinced. The album was pretty much done, and one day I was messing with this riff in one of the songwriting classes I teach in prison for Jail Guitar Doors (jailguitardoors.org). I started singing, "There's nowhere to go…" over the progression and one of the inmates said, "Man, that's tight," and he came over to put a beat to it. We rocked it for a few minutes, and he told me I needed to record it and put it on the record. I wasn't sure because it felt like more of a punk tune, but it felt good when the band started in on it, and then Justin added that guitar line and it pretty much put it over the top for me. We recorded it that weekend, so the entire tune was conceived, written and recorded in about a week. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
