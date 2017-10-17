Aaron Carter Has Returned To Rehab

On Sunday (Oct. 15), the singer's spokesman confirmed that he has returned to treatment to complete the program. Over the summer, Carter was arrested for DUI and possession of marijuana, shortly before he came out as bisexual in a series of social media posts.

He was then involved in a car accident and reportedly underwent a number of wellness checks by police. During his break from rehab, Carter updated fans about his recovery and (in a now-deleted post) noted that he's gained 30 pounds since entering treatment.

"I missed you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result," he wrote. Read more here.