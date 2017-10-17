Bob Seger Dedicating New Album To Glenn Frey

The deluxe edition of the new LP will include Seger's personal tribute to his late friend, titled, 'Glenn Song." The friends met in Detroit where they grew up and began to work together, according to Rolling Stone.

"I always kind of thought of [Frey] as my baby brother, a little bit," Seger said in 2016. "He was f–king brilliant. He was a joy to be around. I always looked forward to seeing him. It was always memorable. He had an amazing sense of humor and was just smart, whip-smart."

Seger version of Leonard Cohen's "Democracy" and his already released take on Lou Reed's "Busload of Faith," are included. Seger altered Reed's lyrics to include a current political statement. Read more and see the tracklisting here.